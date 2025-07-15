Panchayat fame actor Aasif Khan hospitalised after heart attack, says 'Life is short' Panchayat actor Aasif Khan recently suffered a heart attack and is admitted to a hospital for recovery. He shared his health update on his official Instagram handle.

Actor Aasif Khan, who is best known for his role in the popular web series 'Panchayat', recently suffered a heart attack and is currently recovering in the hospital. On Tuesday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share his health update along with a picture, which seems to be from the hospital.

Aasif Khan suffers a heart attack

By sharing a picture on his Instagram story, Aasif shared a heartfelt note and wrote, "Realising after watching this for past 36 hours Life is short, dont take one day for granted, everything can change in a moment, be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift and we are blessed."

In another story, he wrote, "Over the past few hours, I've been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I'm grateful to share that I'm now on the road to recovery and feeling much better. I truly appreciate all the love, concern and well-wishes. Your support means the world to me. I'll be back very soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts."

Work front

Aasif's last theatrical release was Sidhaant Sachdev's horror comedy film 'The Bhootnii', where he played the role of Nasir. In his acting career so far, he has appeared in several television series and films, including 'Paatal Lok', 'Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega', 'Pagglait', and others. Talking about his upcoming films, he will be seen in 'Thama' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Dutt and others. According to IMDb, he is also a part of films like 'Section 108' and 'Noorani Chehra'.

