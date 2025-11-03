Palaash Muchhal wishes Smriti Mandhana for Women's World Cup victory, flaunts 'SM18' tattoo | See here Filmmaker Palaash Muchhal celebrated India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 victory by dedicating a special gesture to cricketer Smriti Mandhana. He also flaunted a tattoo reading 'SM18' while congratulating his soon-to-be-wife for leading India to the historical achievement.

New Delhi:

India created history last night by lifting the Women’s World Cup 2025 trophy. While every win is the result of team effort, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana shattered a major record of former captain Mithali Raj on November 2 during India's match with South Africa. As the country celebrates, music composer and director Palaash Muchhal, who is all set to marry Smriti soon, congratulated her for the big win.

Palaash was also seen flaunting a tattoo dedicated to his soon-to-be-wife. For the unversed, Palaash and Smriti are planning to tie the knot on November 20. They have been dating for a while now.

What did Palaash Muchhal write for Smriti Mandhana?

Palaash Muchhal, after Smriti Mandhana's big feat at Women’s World Cup 2025, posted a photo of the latter rejoicing her win. He was seen holding the prestigious trophy. We could also spot the 'SM18' tattoo on Palaash's arm, Smriti Mandhana's acronym and her birth date (July 18), and also her jersey number. In the caption, he wrote, "Sabse aage hai hum Hindustani (sic)." Take a look:

How did fans react to Palaash Muchhal's post?

Fans couldn't get over Palaash's tattoo for Smriti. They wrote, "Men hyping their women is best genre", "The tattoo, the man , and the trophy , she got everything", "SM18 and world cup. ahn ahn. picture perfect", and others.

What do we know about Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's wedding?

Palaash Muchhal made the massive announcement of his wedding to Smriti Mandhana during India's clash against England in Indore during Women's World Cup. It also marked the first time that Palash confirmed their relationship in public.

The 30-year-old spoke about their relationship during an event at the State Press Club while also revealing that they will be marrying each other soon. "She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore. That’s all I want to say. I've given you the headline," Palash said while speaking to the reporters at the event.

An official confirmation on their wedding date is awaited.

