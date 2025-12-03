Palaash Muchhal visits Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan after postponed wedding with Smriti Mandhana Palaash Muchhal visited Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, pictures of which are going viral on social media. This was shortly after his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana was postponed.

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Palaash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana's postponed wedding has been the talk of the town all through the last week of November. The main reason, as told to the media, was Smriti's father's hospitalisation. Soon after, Palaash was also admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Palaash avoided the media on his first appearance after the controversy on December 1. And now, his photo from Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan is going viral on social media.

Also read: Palaash Muchhal makes first appearance after postponed wedding with Smriti Mandhana, ignores paps | Video

Palaash Muchhal visits Premanand Maharaj's ashram

With his mask on, Palaash Muchhal was seen sitting in front of Premanand Maharaj with folded hands at his ashram on December 2. His photos spread like wildfire on the internet. What fans also noticed was the wedding henna on his hands and a gold ring on his finger. Details of their conversation aren't known yet. Here is the photo:

Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana's new wedding date rumours

Several reports circulating online suggested that Palaash and Smriti's families have zeroed in on a new wedding date - December 7. But is it true? After the speculations, Smriti's brother, Shravan Mandhana, dismissed the rumours. "I have no idea about these rumours. As of now, it (the wedding) is still postponed," Shravan told Hindustan Times. The high-profile wedding was previously slated to take place on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, Smriti's hometown.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's pre-wedding festivities were going on in full swing in the last week of November. Several glimpses from their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were widely circulated on social media. The wedding was put on hold at the last moment. Soon after, Smriti deleted photos from her pre-wedding festivities; however, her previous photos with Palaash remain on her Instagram profile.

An official statement on Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana on their wedding date is awaited.

Also read: Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal's choreographer finally breaks silence on rumours after postponed wedding