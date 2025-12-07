Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana's wedding called off: Filmmaker's pic flaunting cricketer's tattoo resurfaces Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana called off their wedding. After the announcement, a photo of Palaash showing a tattoo of Mandhana's jersey number 'SM18' resurfaced.

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Palaash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana have officially called off their wedding after weeks of speculation. Both Palaash and Smriti shared the news with their fans and followers on Instagram on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Following the announcement, a picture of Palaash flaunting a tattoo of Smriti Mandhana's jersey number, reading 'SM18,' has resurfaced on social media. Read further to know the details.

Palaash Muchhal's tattoo for Smriti Mandhana

For the unversed, the Indian women's cricket team won their first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final. Palaash Muchhal congratulated Smriti Mandhana by sharing a heartfelt post featuring a tattoo of her jersey number, ‘SM18’.

Palaash captioned the post as, "Sabse aage hai hum Hindustani (sic)." Take a look at the post below:

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding called off

Filmmaker Palaash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding was originally scheduled for November 23, 2025. However, it was postponed due to the cricketer's father's health. After weeks of speculation, Smriti Mandhana on Sunday, December 7, confirmed on Instagram that the wedding had been called off. Following her announcement, Palaash also shared an emotional note in response.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana unfollow each other on Instagram

After the announcement that their wedding had been called off, social media users noticed that the duo had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

