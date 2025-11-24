Palaash Muchhal's sister Palak breaks silence on postponed wedding with Smriti Mandhana; requests privacy Palak Muchhal, singer and the sister of Palash Muchhal, has addressed the postponement of her brother Palash Muchhal's wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi:

Renowned Indian playback singer and the sister of Palash Muchhal, Palak Muchhal, on Monday, addressed the postponement of her brother Palash Muchhal's wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana, urging fans and the media to respect the family's privacy.

For the unversed, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding was scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 23, 2025. However, the wedding got postponed as the criticster's father had fallen ill.

Palak Muchhal requests privacy after postponement of brother Palash's wedding

Taking to the Instagram stories, Palak Muchhal wrote, "Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time (sic)." Take a look below.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @PALAKMUCHHAL3)Screengrab of Palak Muchhal's Instagram story

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal's wedding has been put on hold

The wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal has been put on hold. Mandhana's manager informed the media that the wedding had been postponed due to the ill health of Smriti's father.

In an interaction with the media, Mandhana's manager Tuhin Mishra said, "Today in the morning, when Smriti's father was having breakfast, his health deteriorated. We waited for a bit, thinking he would get fine. But when it deteriorated further, we called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital, and he is under observation."

He further added, "Smriti is very close to her father. She has decided that the marriage will be indefinitely postponed until he gets well. Her father is under observation and the doctor has told that he will have to stay in hospital until he recovers. Smriti is clear, she wants to see her father well and then get married."

It must be noted that groom-to-be Palaash Muchhal’s health also deteriorated, as he was reportedly admitted to the hospital due to a viral infection and severe acidity. However, he has since been discharged following treatment.

Also Read: Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana's groom-to-be, discharged after brief hospitalisation