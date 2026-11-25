Two private screenings of the Pakistani television drama Dar-e-Najat, planned at different venues in Bengaluru, have been called off following concerns raised over the events.

The screenings had been promoted through posters circulating on social media. One of them was organised by The Bloom Society Sisters Club and was scheduled to take place on November 28 at Sheeshkebab in Fraser Town. The event was advertised as the first screening of the drama in Bengaluru. It was supposed to feature episodes 34 and 35, followed by a dinner serving Persian and Arabic cuisine.

The other screening was planned by The Star Club at a private theatre on December 5. Both events were scheduled for 6 pm.

The matter came under scrutiny after questions were raised about the proposed screenings. Bengaluru Chief Police Commissioner R. Hithendra confirmed that the police had looked into the issue. He said that following the inquiry, organisers of both events had confirmed their decision to cancel the screenings.

A representative of Sheeshkebab also confirmed that the November 28 event would no longer take place. However, no specific reason was given for its cancellation.

The organiser of The Star Club screening said the event was intended only for family members and close acquaintances. Explaining the decision to call it off, the organiser said, "We have cancelled the event. Although it was only meant for family and close acquai