Pakistani actress posts threatening video for Kangana Ranaut, Indian fans give befitting reply | Watch

New Delhi:

The tension between India and Pakistan has now stopped on the borders after the ceasefire, but the bitterness between the two has increased on the diplomatic front. Meanwhile, the stars of both countries are constantly reacting to this. Indian stars are with the policies of their country and government. BJP MP from Mandi and actress Kangana Ranaut is also issuing their statements in favour of India. Currently, amidst all this, a Pakistani actress, Mishi Khan, has threatened the National Award-winning actress.

What does the Pakistani actress say?

Mishi Khan posted a video about Kangana Ranaut on Instagram. 'Yes, Kangana Ranaut, how did you like Pakistan's reply... speaking for the mouse and saying bad things about the people of Pakistan has cost you dearly. Before speaking in future, think that we are here... to defend Pakistan and the people of Pakistan and what are you yourself, look inside yourself. In future, if you say bad things about Pakistan or the people of Pakistan, then you have to book a ticket and come and take the right news from you, or we will take the middle ground like in matches. My challenge is that you keep Dubai or London, one punch from me will be enough for you. Is it okay, mouse?' the actress said in the video.

Social media users come to the rescue

Indians and Kangana Ranaut's fans seemed furious over the video. They gave a piece of their mind to Mish Khan. A user wrote, 'You are the real mouse... the country is crying, but your arrogance is not going away.' Another comment read, 'If Kangana hits you once, you will be blown away, don't compare yourself to her.' Another user wrote, 'Kangana's fans will take out Mishi's arrogance.' Mishi Khan is being constantly reprimanded for such comments.

