Pakistani actor Arsalan Naseer compares Fawad Khan with Ice Age's Scrat after Insta account ban in India After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has banned the social media accounts of several famous Pakistani actors. Now, a Pakistani actor has satirised Fawad Khan on the same.

New Delhi:

The Indian Government has banned the social media accounts of several famous Pakistani artists in India, hitting hard at Pakistan's entertainment industry. This included several actors who enjoy a massive fan following in India like Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, among others. Regarding this, a Pakistani actor has satirised Fawad Khan's film 'Abir Gulaal'. He even compared the senior actor with a character from the animated film 'Ice Age'.

This actor satirised Fawad Khan

On the ban of social media accounts of Pakistani artists in India, Pakistani actor Arsalan Naseer has shared a story on his Instagram. In this story, he has satirised his own country's actor Fawad Khan. He wrote, 'Fawad Bhai, you did the film, the issue started on the border and I got banned. Don't mind, but you are that squirrel from 'Ice Age'. The animated character is famous for being cunning but unlucky, just like the cartoon Tom from Tom and Jerry.

Naseer has trolled Fawad Khan for his upcoming film 'Abir Gulaal'. For the unversed, Fawad Khan was going to make a comeback in Bollywood after nine years, with the film also featuring Vaani Kapoor. The film 'Abir Gulaal' was scheduled to be released on May 9 this year. However, the film will not be released now due to the tension caused by the Pahalgam attack.

Accounts of these artists were banned

After the Pahalgam attack, on Wednesday evening, India took a tough stand and banned the Instagram accounts of many Pakistani artists. Some of the famous names among them are Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Sajal Ali, Ali Zafar, Bilal Abbas Khan, Firoz Khan, Ushna Shah and other actors are also included. It is significant to note that hours after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, several of these actors like Fawad, Hani and Mawra Hocane had posted Instagram stories condemning the attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

