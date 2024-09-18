Pakistan's only 100 crore earning film 'Maula Jatt' featuring Fawad, Mahira to finally release in India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Maula Jatt' featuring Fawad, Mahira India release date finalised

Many Indian films have been banned in Pakistan. However, many films have been watched with great interest by Pakistani audiences and Bollywood films have received a lot of love from Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistani dramas are also loved a lot by the Indian audience. At the same time, now there is a buzz about a Pakistani film in India. This film is 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' featuring Kapoor And Sons actor Fawad Khan and Raees actress Mahira Khan in the lead roles. The film has been very successful in Pakistan and the audience has given it a lot of love. Now 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is releasing in India. Its release date has also been revealed.

The film will be released in India on 2 October 2024

Fawad Khan's film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has been in the news for a long time about its release in India. Now finally the curtain has been lifted from its release date in India. While sharing the poster of the film from the official Instagram of Maula Jatt, its release date has been announced.

Recently, while sharing its release date, the makers have written in the Instagram caption that, 'Two years later, The Legend of Maula Jatt is still unstoppable. Witness the epic saga on the big screen in India from October 2, 2024. Cinema listings will be shared soon.' Let us tell you that this film is being released in India under Zee Studio.

This is how netizens reacted

Netizens are also very excited about the release of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India. One user commented, 'It will run a lot in India. I will see it myself.' One wrote 'We have waited a long time. Finally.' Another user has written that 'Can't wait.'

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is Pakistan's highest-grossing film

Let us tell you that 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is Pakistan's highest-grossing film. This film of Fawad and Mahira was released in Pakistan in October 2022. Now after two years, it is releasing in India. It had collected Rs 400 crore worldwide and also became the first and only film to initiate the 100 crore club in Pakistan.

