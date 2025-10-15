Pakistan’s Love Island? Ayesha Omar hosts Lazawal Ishq: Know about its contestants and streaming details Pakistan’s boldest reality experiment Lazawal Ishq is here. Hosted by Ayesha Omar, the Love Island-inspired show features contestants living together in a luxury villa, exploring love, jealousy, and drama on screen. Episode 1 is now streaming on YouTube and already trending.

In recent times, we've seen several remakes of popular films and television reality shows. For example, Colors TV show 'Bigg Boss' is inspired by the original Dutch Big Brother format. Now, Pakistan has come up with a modern dating reality TV with its new show 'Lazawal Ishq', which draws inspiration from Ask Adasi (Turkey) and the global hit show 'Love Island'.

Featuring an ensemble list of contestants, the show promises romance, drama, and unexpected twists as contestants search for love on screen. Read on for more details about the show.

What is Pakistan’s Lazawal Ishq all about?

The dating reality television show 'Lazawal Ishq' is about a group of men and women who live together in a luxury villa under the scrutiny of cameras. The show premiered on September 29 on YouTube. It is hosted by Pakistani actress Ayesha Umar. She is best known for her roles in films like 'Dhai Chaal', 'Behnaz' and 'Money Back Guarantee'.

For those who may not know, 'Love Island' originated as a British series and has been licensed and adapted in many countries worldwide, including the United States, Germany, Australia, and several European nations.

Lazawal Ishq contestants' list

According to the first episode, the show features five men and five women. The contestants of 'Lazawal Ishq' are:

Jannat

Urooj

Laiba

Batool

Fatima

Hamza

Sheeraz

Fahad

Junaid

Maaz

Lazawal Ishq episode 1

The first episode of Pakistan's first dating reality show 'Lazawal Ishq' was aired on the YouTube channel of the same name @LazawalIshqChannel, which has 40k subscribers. The makers of the show captioned the video as "Ayesha Umar ki mezbani mein, kya aap ek naye ishq ke liye tayyar hain? Is show mein hum aisay contestants ke darmiyan ishq ke gawah honge jo 24 ghante ek sath rahenge. Ishq, hasad, jazbati lamhat aur utar charhao Lazawal Ishq, mohabbat activities se bharpur aqsat ke sath bohot jald sirf YouTube par!"

The caption translates to English as, "Hosted by Ayesha Umar, are you ready for a new love? In this show, we will witness love blossoming between contestants who will live together 24/7. Love, jealousy, emotional moments, and ups and downs - Lazawal Ishq is packed with romantic activities and will be coming soon, exclusively on YouTube!" It has garnered more than 1.1 million views ever since it was uploaded.

