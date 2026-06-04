Pahlaj Nihalani, former CBFC chief and producer of Aankhen and Shola Aur Shabnam, dies at 76

New Delhi:

Pahlaj Nihalani, Indian film producer and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, has passed away at the age of 76. His last rites will be held at Santa Cruz, Mumbai, at 3 pm today.

He played a key role in shaping the careers of several Bollywood actors, including Govinda and Chunky Pandey, by giving them major film opportunities early in their careers.

Pahlaj Nihalani passes away

Pahlaj Nihalani had reportedly been battling health issues for some time and was believed to be suffering from a liver-related ailment. The producer was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Pahlaj Nihalani films

Nihalani was a well-known name in the Hindi film industry, having made his mark as a producer as well as the former chief of India's film certification board. During his career, he backed several Bollywood projects, including Aankhen, Andaz, Talaash, Rangeela Raja and Julie 2.

Pahlaj Nihalani remained a prominent figure in Hindi cinema for decades, known not only for producing several popular commercial films but also for his stint as the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

He entered the film industry as a producer in the early 1980s. His first production venture, Haathkadi, was released in 1982, followed by Aandhi-Toofan in 1985.

One of the biggest milestones in his career came with Ilzaam (1986), which marked Govinda's debut as a lead actor in Bollywood. The following year, Nihalani backed Aag Hi Aag, a film that introduced Chunky Pandey to Hindi cinema.

Over the years, he produced a string of mainstream entertainers, including Gunahon Ka Faisla, Paap Ki Duniya, Mitti Aur Sona, Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen. Among them, Aankhen went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the 1990s and remains one of the most successful projects associated with his name.

Beyond production, Nihalani also explored direction. In 2012, he directed Avatar, starring Govinda, and later made a brief appearance in the 2008 film Halla Bol.

Pahlaj Nihalani was former chairman of CBFC

In January 2015, Nihalani was appointed chairman of the CBFC. His tenure at the censor board often made headlines, and in August 2017, he was replaced by lyricist and advertising professional Prasoon Joshi.

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