Producer Pahlaj Nihalani dies: Hello Mumbai to Andaz, a look at his glorious filmography

New Delhi:

Pahlaj Nihalani, veteran film producer and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), passed away at the age of 76 on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He had been battling health issues for some time and was reportedly suffering from a liver-related ailment.

During his career in Hindi cinema, he produced several notable films, including Hello Mumbai, Aankhen, Dil Tera Diwana, Andaz, Talaash: The Hunt Begins..., and Shola Aur Shabnam.

Following the news of his demise, social media users expressed their condolences on X (formerly Twitter). Film critic and producer Kamaal R. Khan wrote, "RIP Pahlaj Nihalani Sahab! You did a very good job as a film maker. We all have to follow you sir. This is the real truth of life." Let’s take a look at his glorious filmography.

Pahlaj Nihalani's journey as a film producer

For the unversed, Pahlaj Nihalani began his career as a producer with the 1982 film Haathkadi, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Reena Roy, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, Prem Chopra, Dev Kumar, and others.

He later produced films like Aandhi-Toofan, Ilzaam, Aag Hi Aag, Paap Ki Duniya, Gunahon Ka Faisla, Mitti Aur Sona, Aandhiyan, and Ghayal, among others.

One of his most popular films, Shola Aur Shabnam, starred Govinda, Divya Bharti, Gulshan Grover, Alok Nath, Mohnish Behl, Raja Bundela, and Anupam Kher in key roles. The film was well received by audiences and marked a major turning point in Govinda’s career.

Apart from production, Nihalani also tried his luck in direction. He directed 2012 film Avatar, starring Govinda, and later made a cameo in the 2008 film Halla Bol.

According to reports, the funeral will be held in Santa Cruz, Mumbai, at 3 pm on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Also Read: Pahlaj Nihalani, former CBFC chief and producer of Aankhen and Shola Aur Shabnam, dies at 76