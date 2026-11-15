Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya to Dukhwa Mitayin Chhathi Maiya: 5 most popular Chhath Puja songs by Sharda Sinha

Chhath Puja is one of the most important festivals celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. This year, the four-day festival started on Friday, November 13, with the Nahay-Khay ritual. From preparing thekua at home to offering prayers to the rising and setting Sun, music is an important part of the celebrations. When it comes to Chhath songs, the voice of legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha holds a special place. Her songs continue to be played in homes and at river ghats during the festival.

5 most popular Chhath Puja songs by Sharda Sinha

1. Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya

Released in 2016, Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya is among Sharda Sinha's popular Chhath songs. The song talks about a devotee observing the Chhath fast for the first time and seeking forgiveness from Chhathi Maiya for any mistakes during the rituals. Sharda Sinha composed and sang the song, with lyrics credited to Hriday Narayan Jha. Aditya Dev handled the music production.

2. Dukhwa Mitayin Chhathi Maiya

Dukhwa Mitayin Chhathi Maiya is another famous song by Sharda Sinha, which was released on November 1, 2024. Sharda Sinha sang and composed it, while Hriday Narayan Jha penned the lyrics. Aditya Dev handled the music direction, and Anshuman Sinha produced the song. Ranjay Babla served as the vocal recordist.

3. Kelwa Ke Paat Par

The Chhath playlist also includes Kelwa Ke Paat Par by Sharda Sinha. It describes devotees waiting for the Sun God and preparing to offer prayers during the festival. The song is part of her 1986 album Chhathi Maiya under T-Series. Sharda Sinha lent her voice to the track and is also credited as its composer and lyricist.

4. Ho Dinaanaath

Ho Dinaanaath is a devotional song that is often heard during Chhath Puja celebrations. Sharda Sinha sang, composed and penned the song. Deep Shresth served as the video director. Notably, the song was included in her album Chhathi Maiya, released in 1986 under T-Series.

5. Chhath Ke Baratiya

The song Jode Jode Supva Hey Chathi Maiya from the album Ug Ho Dinanath is another popular devotional song by folk singer Sharda Sinha. It was composed by P Jwala Singh under Tips Music Limited (Tips Bhojpuri).

Sharda Sinha's contribution to folk music remains an important part of Chhath Puja celebrations. Even after her demise in November 2024, her songs continue to connect listeners with the festival and its traditions.

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Chhath 2026 playlist: Bulaye Chhathi Maa to Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya, 7 devotional tracks for the festival