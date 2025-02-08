Paatal Lok: From 40 lakh to 20 crore? This is what Jaideep Ahlawat said on his fee rumours

Follow us on Image Source : X Jaideep Ahlawat's Paatal Lok fees went from 40 lakh to 20 crore?

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who is in the news for his brilliant performance as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in the Prime Video series 'Paatal Lok 2' is attracting people's attention for one more reason than one. The actor has been in the news after reports claimed that he had increased his fees from Rs 40 lakhs to Rs 20 crore from seasons 1 to 2. Now the actor, himself has cleared the air.

Does Jaideep Ahlawat charge 20 crores?

Recently, the web series 'Paatal Lok 2' starring Jaideep Ahlawat has been released for the audience. In a report, it was claimed that Jaideep has increased his fees 50 times from 40 lakhs to 20 crores in the second season of Paatal Lok. Talking about this, he laughed and told a media portal, 'Why didn't you tell me that there was so much money, I would have used it. Where did this money go?'

In another report, he said that his fees were higher in the second season of 'Paatal Lok' than the first because an actor's fees increase with time and popularity.

Paatal Lok 2 is available on OTT

It is significant to note that the first season of Paatal came in 2020 and the shooting of Paatal Lok 2 started two and a half years later. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on January 17. Along with Jaideep, this series also includes Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Nagesh Kukunoor and Prashant Tamang.

Jaideep Ahlawat's work front

Talking about Jaideep Ahlawat's work front, he is currently enjoying the success of season 2 of his series Paatal Lok. Talking about his upcoming projects, he will next be seen in Saif Ali Khan starrer Jewel Thief and Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Hisaab. Reports claim that the actor will also be seen in Manoj Bajpayee's Family Man 3.

