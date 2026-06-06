'Outsiders have it easier than nepo kids': Imtiaz Ali's remark triggers online discussion

New Delhi:

Star kids often face criticism due to their industry connections and the ease with which they secure opportunities. They are frequently criticised for occupying spaces that might otherwise have gone to outsiders. Their work is often scrutinised more rigorously and audiences question whether their success was truly earned through hard work.

However, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali believes that, in terms of understanding the industry mindset and moving forward, the situation is actually easier for outsiders than it is for 'nepo kids' (star kids).

Imtiaz Ali on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt being called 'nepo kids'

In an interview, Imtiaz shared his views on the insider-versus-outsider debate and discussed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt being labeled 'nepo kids.' He said, "I feel that Alia, Ranbir, and many other actors and individuals born into the film industry face greater challenges because they are surrounded by examples of success. To consider themselves successful, they have to compete with their own fathers, uncles, and mothers. For outsiders like me, it is easier."

Those in the film industry have to work harder

The filmmaker added, "Today, Ranbir is an actor in the film industry; there is no doubt about that. You might call him a 'nepo child,' but in reality, such doubts vanish because he is brilliant. Alia Bhatt is so outstanding that you wouldn't complain about her getting a role; instead, you would want her to get even more roles. That is how it is, but it requires hard work. Those born into the film industry actually have to work even harder for it."

Imtiaz Ali's statement ignited major discussion online. While several fanpages agreed to the director's point of view, others believe Main Vaapas Aaunga director was being one dimensional while talking about the matter.

Imtiaz films with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Imtiaz has created some of his most critically acclaimed films with both Alia and Ranbir. Imtiaz's film Highway marked a major turning point in Alia's career, while he collaborated with Ranbir on films like Rockstar and Tamasha. Although neither of these films was a massive box-office hit at the time of release, they have since garnered a strong fan base.

Imtiaz is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aunga. This romantic drama features Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in lead roles, with an appearance by Naseeruddin Shah. The film is set to release in theaters on June 12.

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