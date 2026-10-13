OTT releases this week: Koffee With Karan 9, VisionQuest S1, The Traitors Telugu, Roadies Rebirth and more

The second week of October brings a mix of films, reality shows and returning series to OTT platforms between October 12 and 18. Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, Marvel’s VisionQuest and Roadies Rebirth are among the titles on this week's list. From JioHotstar and Netflix to Prime Video, SonyLIV and ZEE5, here are the OTT releases to watch this week.

New movies and shows releasing on OTT this week

Koffee With Karan Season 9 | October 14

Platform: JioHotstar

Karan Johar returns to host the ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan, the celebrity chat show known for candid conversations and its rapid-fire round. The show first premiered in 2004 and is now set to conclude with its latest season.

VisionQuest Season 1 | October 14

Platform: JioHotstar

Paul Bettany returns as Vision in Marvel’s VisionQuest, which follows the character as he tries to recover his memories and understand his identity after the events of WandaVision. James Spader also returns as Ultron in the series, which completes the television trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along.

Love Is Blind Season 11 | October 14

Platform: Netflix

The reality dating series returns with a new group of singles who form connections without seeing one another. They must decide whether to get engaged before meeting face-to-face and testing their relationships in the real world.

The Diplomat Season 4 | October 15

Platform: Netflix

Keri Russell returns as US ambassador Kate Wyler in the fourth season of the political thriller, with Allison Janney playing President Grace Penn. Kate and her husband, Hal Wyler, played by Rufus Sewell, face fresh political challenges as their professional and personal lives collide.

The Traitors Telugu | October 15

Platform: Prime Video

Hosted by Teja Sajja, the Telugu version of The Traitors brings 20 contestants together for a game of deception, alliances and strategy. They must identify the secret Traitors among them while avoiding elimination and competing for the prize money.

Kappi Squad | October 15

Platform: JioHotstar

The Malayalam comedy-drama Kappi Squad stars Rinosh George, Anagha Ajith, Diya Deepan, Joel Joseph and Abhirami Dayanandan. It follows four young adults who turn their insecurities and wounded pride into a café business, putting their friendship and ambitions to the test.

Hollywood Arts | October 15

Platform: Netflix

The comedy series is described as expanding the world of Victorious, with Daniella Monet returning as Trina Vega. Set around a performing arts school, it follows a new generation of students as Trina takes on a new role and brings her own chaos to the campus.

Roadies Rebirth | October 16

Platform: Netflix

Roadies Rebirth brings together established gang leaders and a new generation of personalities for a fresh competition. Rannvijay Singha returns as host, with Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula representing the OGs, while Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali form the NewGs team.

Grey's Anatomy Season 23 | October 16

Platform: JioHotstar

The medical drama returns for its twenty-third season, following the professional and personal lives of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The season opens with an emergency after a collision at Sea-Tac brings critically injured patients to the hospital, while a controversial VIP floor adds to the chaos.

Aasha | October 16

Platform: ZEE5

The Malayalam psychological thriller stars Urvashi, Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi. A buried family secret triggers suspicion and tension, as the characters struggle with trauma and the consequences of keeping the truth hidden.

Masterplan | October 16

Platform: Prime Video

Directed by Thomas Vincent, Masterplan stars Stanley Tucci, Simona Tabasco and Victor Belmondo. The heist film follows an estranged family that reunites for an ambitious robbery and must set aside its differences to pull off the plan.

Sacrifice | October 16

Platform: Netflix

Starring Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy and Salma Hayek, Sacrifice centres on a Hollywood star whose public image becomes entangled in a larger conflict.

DC | October 16

Platform: SonyLIV

The Tamil action drama DC, directed by Arun Matheswaran, stars Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is described as a new interpretation of Devdas, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel, and is listed for streaming in multiple Indian languages.

This week's OTT line-up spans international dramas, reality competitions, celebrity conversations and regional-language releases.

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