Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra's Anuja loses to I'M Not A Robot in Best Live Action Short Film category

World's biggest entertainment based awards ceremony, the Oscars 2025, is being organised at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA. The 97th Academy Awards had an Indian film named Anuja in the final race for Best Live Action Short Film category Award. However, it lost to I'M Not A Robot. It is significant to note that the American-Hindi film has been co-produced by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka's film loses

Anuja was much talked about and was also appreciated a lot, but the film lost the award. The loss of Anuja might have disappointed Indians, but Conan O'Brien, making his debut as a host, has left no stone unturned to make Indians happy. Conan was seen surprising the Indian audience at the 97th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Conan greeted Indians in this way

Known for his funny and unconventional style of comedy, Conan O'Brien did not waste any time in making his mark. He spoke in Hindi unexpectedly on the show. He surprised the fans by doing this. O'Brien said, 'Bharat ke logo ko namaskar. Wahan subah ho chuki hai toh mujhe ummeed hai ke aap nashte ke saath Oscars dekh rahe honge (Hello, people. It is morning there, so I hope you will watch the Oscars with a crisp breakfast).'

See the post here:

Let us tell you that Conan O'Brien greeted people not only in Hindi but also in many other languages ​​like Chinese, Spanish and many more. He also mentioned that this show is being watched live in many countries.

