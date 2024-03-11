Oscars 2024: Art director Nitin Desai honoured at Academy Awards in Memoriam section

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nitin Desai died in 2023 by suicide.

Indian art director Nitin Desai, who died in Karjat by suicide last year, was paid tribute at the Oscars 2024 in Memoriam section on Monday. Nitin Desai was popularly known for his collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay leela Bhansali for films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Bajirao Mastani.

Apart from Bhansali, he has worked with several known filmmakers including Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Rajkumar Hirani. He made his debut as an art director in 1989 with Parinda and went on work on several other projects. These include 1942: A Love Story (1993), Khamoshi: The Musical (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Mission Kashmir (2000), Raju Chacha (2000), Devdas (2002), Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Dostana (2008), and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010) to name a few.

His last venture as an art director was Ashutosh Gowariker helmed Panipat, which released in 2019 and Paurashpur (2020), where he was credited as production designer. In 2005, Nitin Desai established the famous ND studios at Karjat, which was spread over 52 acres. It has played host to numerous moves like Jodha Akbar, Traffic Signal and more.

Apart from Nitin, the Oscars also remembered Matthew Perry, Harry Belafonte, Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens, Melinda Dillon, Norman Jewison, Piper Laurie, Ryan O’Neal, Julian Sands, Carl Weathers, Treat Williams and Burt Young in the Memoriam section.

After his death in 2023, India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma also remembered Nitin Desai and paid tribute to the late art director. The senior journalist also shared a video on his social media accounts mentioning Nitin's connection with India's most popular news show 'Aap Ki Adalat'.

The whole set of the show was fabricated in Nitin Desai's studio and was transported to Delhi. From fitting to giving the final touches to the set, Nitin was here with us for so many days in this studio. Today, Nitin Desai is no more but the set he created for the show will always remind me of him,'' India TV chairman Rajat Sharma said in the video.