Operation Safed Sagar actor Akshat Saxena on wife Kashmira Irani's pregnancy: 'Very excited to…' | Exclusive

Actor Akshat Saxena has taken a rather unconventional route into acting. Before making his acting debut with Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar, Akshat spent nearly 15 years as a commercial pilot. Now, as he begins his journey in the entertainment industry, he believes his years of travelling and meeting people from different cultures have actually prepared him for acting.

And the 'good news' isn't just limited to his professional life. Akshat is married to actress Kashmira Irani, and they recently announced the latter's pregnancy. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Akshat Saxena opened up about making the big career switch, his love story with wife Kashmira Irani and the couple’s excitement about becoming parents.

Akshat Saxena and Kashmira Irani are expecting their first child

The actor-pilot is now preparing to take on another, much bigger role. Kashmira recently announced that the couple is expecting their first child, and Akshat says he is extremely excited about this new chapter.

“Things are great and I'm very excited for this new chapter and to play the biggest role of life as a father,” he told us. For Akshat, there couldn't be a more exciting time. As he begins his acting journey with Operation Safed Sagar, he is also preparing for what he calls the biggest role of his life - becoming a father.

Akshat Saxena and Kashmira Irani's love story

While Akshat is navigating his new career, his personal life is also entering an exciting new phase. He and Kashmira Irani got married on February 10, 2024, after dating for almost two years. Their love story, interestingly, began through Kashmira's sister.

“Well, we met rather conventionally in these modern times, through Kashmira's sister who I met at my Captain friends party in Delhi,” Akshat recalled.

Kashmira's sister felt that the two would get along well and suggested that they interact. The two then started chatting and ended up speaking on the phone for almost nine months before meeting in person. “She suggested me to interact with her sister (Kashmira) as we would match personalities. So we started chatting. We chatted over the phone for almost 9 months. Finally met twice and started dating each other,” he said.

After dating for nearly two years, Akshat decided to propose to Kashmira on her birthday in Karjat. And he made sure she had no idea it was coming. “Dated for almost 2 years before I proposed to her on her birthday at Karjat for marriage without giving her the slightest hint about it,” he revealed.

The couple tied the knot on February 10, 2024, and Akshat says their relationship has only become stronger with time. “Got married on the 10th of Feb 2024 and the rest is history. Our love grows stronger. She's the most amazing woman I've ever met in my life. She amazes me every single day and I hope to spend every lifetime with my gorgeous wife Kashmira,” he said.

Akshat Saxena talks about Operation Safed Sagar

Talking about whether his life as a pilot gives him an advantage as an actor on Operation Safed Sagar, Akshat said, “It does give me advantage for sure, because I've seen a lot of life being a pilot. Seen and traveled the world, it's people, it's cultures. I've had the opportunity to absorb all of it in the last 15 years.”

According to Akshat, an actor's biggest homework is to experience life, something he feels he has already done extensively through his career in aviation. “And this is an actors biggest homework, to shop for life, which I've been doing all my life before this,” he said.

However, leaving behind a stable career and starting from scratch in an entirely new industry has also come with its own pressure. Akshat admits that he now has something to prove to himself after taking such a big decision. “It also puts a lot of pressure on me to succeed here because I've left everything behind and have started afresh, bottom of the foodchain. So I do need to prove to my gut that I was right making this massive move from my stable commercial flying job to an absolutely new industry,” he said.

Also read:

Kashmira Irani of Amber Dhara announces pregnancy at 40; Gauahar Khan and others shower love