Image Source : INSTAGRAM On CarryMinati's birthday, Kunal Kamra sends out a wish but there's a twist

Popular YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar celebrated his 21st birthday on June 12, 2020. The social media star who started his YouTube channel titled CarryMinatii n 2014, has over 21.7 million subscribers now. Meanwhile, he boasts of 7.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.7 million followers on Twitter. So, it was a usual sight to see his fans pour in all the lovely birthday wishes for him on Friday. However, comedian Kunal Kamra's birthday wish for CarryMinati came in as quite shocking. Kunal Kamra, who had earlier mocked the YouTuber in his video Aaja Beta Carry Teko Roast Sikhaye and, even slammed him for plagiarising tune of his new rap song Yalgaar, took to Twitter and wished CarryMinati on his birthday but not without mocking him yet again.

"Happy birthday @CarryMinati…hope you truly age, "wrote Kunal Kamra on social media.

Happy birthday @CarryMinati hope you truly age 🏳 🏳 🏳 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) June 12, 2020

Kunal Kamra's post didn't go too well with CarryMinati's fans who in return, slammed the comedian asking him "to mind his own business". "Such a post on birthdays is really not done. Level up your comedy", said a user. Another tweeted, "Kamra can not digest the success of 21 year old #getwellsoonkamra".

Meanwhile, CarryMinati shared a goody video of himself on Instagram with a caption that read, "Me on my birthday".

In another post, the YouTuber shared a picture with all smiles and wrote, "Positive vibes, that's all I need today".

CarryMinati recently dropped a rap-song titled Yalgaar where he talked about his controversial video titled YouTube vs TikTok- The End, which was removed for violating terms of service. In case you missed it, watch it here:

