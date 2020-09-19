Old video of Sushant Singh Rajput flying paper planes goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANT_COSMIC_ENERGY Sushant Singh Rajput’s old video goes viral

It’s been almost 3 months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. And meanwhile everyone is demanding justice for the late actor, his fans keep on remembering him by sharing his old pictures and videos.

Recently, an unseen video of Sushant has surfaced online where the actor is seen flying paper plane. The video clip features the late actor who is sitting on the terrace and making paper plane. Sushant looks very happy in the video which also has a voice of a girl in the background. However, it is not clear who she is but she can be heard saying, “well done.”

Check out the video here:

