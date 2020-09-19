Saturday, September 19, 2020
     
Old video of Sushant Singh Rajput flying paper planes goes viral

Sushant Singh Rajput's unseen video has surfaced online where he is seen flying paper planes. The video got viral in no time.

New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2020 20:50 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s old video goes viral  

It’s been almost 3 months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. And meanwhile everyone is demanding justice for the late actor, his fans keep on remembering him by sharing his old pictures and videos.

Recently, an unseen video of Sushant has surfaced online where the actor is seen flying paper plane. The video clip features the late actor who is sitting on the terrace and making paper plane. Sushant looks very happy in the video which also has a voice of a girl in the background. However, it is not clear who she is but she can be heard saying, “well done.”

