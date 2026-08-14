Exclusive: What inspired Ohh My Dog? Director Amit Rai on making the film and working with animals

New Delhi:

Ohh My Dog, which hit theatres on August 7, received praise from audiences for its simple and emotional story. The film follows two parallel journeys, with a dog searching for his master while a master looks for his dog.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, director Amit Rai, who is also known for directing OMG 2, opened up about the inspiration behind the film and what it was like working with animals during the shoot.

Filmmaker Amit Rai reveals how a rescued dog changed his life

Talking about the idea behind Ohh My Dog, Rai revealed that it came from a Facebook post about an abandoned dog, who was in a bad condition. He decided to bring the dog home after wondering how it would survive in shelters. However, the experience soon changed his perspective about their relationship.

He recalled initially feeling proud of taking care of the dog, from taking him to the doctor and getting medicines to waking up at 6:30 am every day to take him for a walk. But after a month, he realised something had changed. "I had not raised him. He was raising me," he said.

Ohh My Dog director reveals what it was like working with the dog

According to director Amit Rai, the dog brought a transformation in him and helped him become more compassionate. He said that while humans may not understand an animal's language, animals understand everything about their human companions, including their pain and suffering.

Rai said, "He brought a change within me. Within a month, my entire routine changed. I would think about how I had to take him out, no matter what. Wherever I was, I had to make sure I knew what was happening with him."

He added, "Just like a child gives birth to a mother when he comes into her life, a dog gives birth to the good human being inside you. He brings you closer to God. So, I thought that if I were to make a story, then the animal should have as much strength as the human being."

The director also spoke about the challenges of shooting with animals. He shared that while the Animal Welfare Board helped the team understand the process and permissions, the actual filming was difficult because animals are unpredictable. The team had to work with crowds, actors, junior actors and animals without knowing exactly when the animals would do what they wanted to capture.

He added, "The Animal Welfare Board helped us very easily and explained what the process was. The only thing was that we had to work with these animals with a little compassion. But shooting itself was a very difficult job because we had to shoot with crowds, actors, junior actors and animals, without knowing exactly when the animals would do what we wanted them to do and come into whatever we were visualising."

The director said his intention was also to make children understand compassion and kindness through the film. He wanted families to watch it together and understand that the love and care a dog gives its human should be reciprocated.

He also praised Pankaj Tripathi, calling him an "exceptional" actor who went out of his way to help the film. The director revealed that he also has a project involving wild animals, especially tigers, although mounting it is difficult at the moment.

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Ohh My Dog Review: Pankaj Tripathi shines, but it's Oscar the dog who steals the spotlight