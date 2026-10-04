October 3 box office report: Drishyam 3, Digger, The Vvaan, Sigma, Verity, Prem Keetanu's Saturday earnings

It was a busy Saturday at the box office, with several films across Bollywood, Hollywood and regional cinema competing for audience attention after their Friday releases. From the much-awaited mystery thriller Drishyam 3 to newer releases like Tom Cruise’s Digger, Sigma, Anne Hathaway’s Verity and Prem Keetanu, along with the already released The Vvaan, the films recorded varying collections across the country.

Here's a look at how films like Drishyam 3, Digger, The Vvaan, Sigma, Verity and Prem Keetanu performed at the box office on October 3.

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 2

Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu and others, continued its strong run at the box office. The film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within two days of its release. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 62 crore on its first day, went on to earn Rs 53.50 crore on its Day 2. This brings the film's total net India collection to Rs 115.50 crore. Its gross collection is recorded at Rs 138.60 crore.

The film has grossed Rs 117.10 crore worldwide, and its overseas collection stands at Rs 38.50 crore.

Digger box office collection 2

Tom Cruise's latest film, Digger, opened at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs 65 lakh across 579 shows. On its Day 2, the film minted Rs 45 lakh only across 468 shows. With this, the film's India net collection stands at Rs 1.10 crore, as per Sacnilk. Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film also features Riz Ahmed, John Goodman and Sandra Huller in key roles.

How much did Verity earn at the box office?

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson's Hollywood film Verity, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, continued its theatrical run in India. The film collected Rs 1.89 crore across 510 shows in India on its first day. On its second day, the film minted Rs 1.61 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 3.50 crore.

Sigma box office collection

Jason Sanjay's directorial debut Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan, released on October 2, opened the box office with Rs 2.35 crore. It saw a dip in its collections on its Day 2 with a collection of 1.50 crore. As per Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection was recorded at Rs 3.85 crore.

Prem Keetanu box office collection

Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana's Prem Keetanu had a slow start at the box office. It earned Rs 50 lakh on its Day 1 and minted Rs 65 lakh on its Day 2. With this, the film's total collection has been recorded at Rs 1.23 crore.

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Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 delivers franchise-best Day 1 collection, records 334% jump over Part 2