O Romeo trailer drops: Shahid Kapoor commands as Ustra, Triptii Dimri looks flawless | Watch

The explosive trailer for Vishal Bhardwaj's film O Romeo has been released. Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri play lead role in the Valentine's Day release.

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri from O Romeo trailer
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri from O Romeo trailer Image Source : trailer screen grab
Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The trailer for Shahid Kapoor's film O Romeo has been released today, on January 21. It showcases a blend of romance and action. Fans will surely be reminded of Shahid's film 'Kabir Singh' after watching this film. Moreover, Vishal Bharadwaj's classic touch of emotions and dark depth can be clearly felt in the O Romeo trailer.

Shahid Kapoor shared the trailer of 'O Romeo' on his Instagram and captioned it, 'Don't mess with Ustra, he'll cut your soul out of your body.' 

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.

