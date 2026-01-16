O'Romeo first song out: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii express love through stolen glances in Hum To Tere Hi Leye The The first romantic track, Hum To Tere Hi Liye The, from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film O’Romeo was released by the makers on Friday, January 16, 2026. The song has taken over social media ever since.

New Delhi:

The first soundtrack from Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, titled Hum To Tere Hi Liye, was released on Friday, January 16, 2026. The romantic song gave fans a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's love story.

The Bollywood film, O'Romeo, is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 13, 2026, a day before Valentine's Day. The first song from O’Romeo has been praised by fans ever since its release.

O'Romeo's first song 'Hum To Tere Hi Liye The' is out now

For the unversed, the song Hum To Tere Hi Liye The is sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. The 2-minute and 31-second-long track explores the emotional side of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's on-screen romance. Watch the official video below:

Internet hails 'Hum To Tere Hi Liye The' song

The song has received widespread praise from audiences. One YouTuber commented, "Blockbuster loading (sic)." Another wrote, "Another masterpiece by Arijit Singh (sic)." Some users praised Triptii Dimri's emotional performance in the song. One viewer wrote, "Triptii Dimri's emotional scene is just spectacular. She is a phenomenal actor (sic)." The video has garnered more than 4.5 million views since its release on YouTube.

O'Romeo cast details

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the movie stars actors like Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Rahul Deshpande and Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

O'Romeo is one of the most anticipated movies of 2026, as this marks the first on-screen appearance of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri together. For the unversed, O'Romeo is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

