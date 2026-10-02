Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spine fracture in Bali, to undergo surgery; team plans air ambulance to Mumbai

Nushrratt Bharuccha has suffered a fracture in her spine after meeting with an accident in Bali, where she had travelled for a work-cum-holiday trip. The actor is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation.

Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers a fracture in her spine

According to a statement issued by Nushrratt's team, she will undergo spine surgery after further evaluation by doctors. Her team is also making arrangements to bring her back to Mumbai via an air ambulance, where the surgery will be carried out.

“Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery. At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery," read a statement from her team.

"Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected. We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate," the note concluded.

The team has also requested privacy for Nushrratt as she focuses on her treatment and recovery. Her work commitments over the coming weeks are expected to be affected as she recuperates from the injury and surgery.

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently shared holiday pics

On September 21, the Chhorii actor shared a carousel of her holiday photos. Though she didn't disclose her location, chances are that the pictures could be from Bali. "Holiday on my mind! Where do I head out to now?", she penned. Take a look:

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Chhorii 2 and Ufff Yeh Siyapaa in 2025. Her next films haven't been announced.

Also read:

'Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai': Nushrratt Bharuccha breaks silence on viral Instagram Story