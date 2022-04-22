Nushrratt Bharuccha's social comedy Janhit Mein Jaari to release on June 10

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATTBHARUCCHA Nushrratt Bharuccha stars in Janhit Mein Jaari

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha headlined upcoming quirky comedy film Janhit Mein Jaari will release on June 10, the makers have announced on Friday with a video shared on Instagram. The social comedy directed by Jai Basantu Singh also stars Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi. Nushrratt with the producers announced the release with an endearing video on social media with its unique messaging: Ek Womaniyaa Hai Sab Pe Bhaari, Yeh Suchna Hai Janhit Mein Jaari!

The movie is written by Raaj Shandilyaa of Dream Girl fame in which Nushrratt featured as the leading lady opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The comedy film did good business at the box office. The actress, known for starring in films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Chhalaang, will play a very "different character" in Janhit Mein Jaari. The film has been shot in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh and other locations.

It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali under his banner Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP. Besides Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt will also feature in Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu.

She was last seen in Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and in the horror film Chhorii, directed by Vishal Furia. A sequel to Chhorii has also been announced by the makers after it received a good response from the viewers on Amazon Prime Video.