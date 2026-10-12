Nushrratt Bharuccha shares health update from hospital after Bali accident, mentions SRK; know why

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently met with an accident in Bali. She is currently hospitalised and undergoing treatment. Amid this, Nushrratt shared a video from the hospital to provide an update on her health.

One can learn how to smile through pain from Nushrratt Bharuccha. The actress recently suffered an accident in Bali, sustaining serious injuries, including a spinal fracture. Even during this difficult time, she hasn't lost her smile. She shared a video from the hospital, updating fans on her condition.

Nushrratt mentions Kajol and Shah Rukh

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing her lying in a hospital bed. While the hospital staff fed her, she was watching television. The song playing was Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua, which features Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "And just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face. Reminding me that things get better. Slowly... they always do. I am recovering slowly. Dreaming big dreams."

Watch the video here:

Nushrratt is currently undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. She underwent surgery following a spinal fracture. Fans were delighted by her positive post today about her recovery. Prior to this, last Saturday, Nushrratt had shared a photo on Instagram showing a special medical chair, accompanied by an inspiring caption. She wrote, "I have always chased after the setting sun, but my perspective has changed now. But the movie isn't over yet, my friend."

About the incident

On October 2, Nushrratt Bharuccha suffered a fracture in her spine after being in an accident in Bali, where she had travelled for a work-cum-holiday trip. She was admitted to a local hospital following the accident and remained under medical observation. On October 3, she returned to Mumbai in an air ambulance.

On her work front

Professionally speaking, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the horror movie Chhorii 2 with Saurabh Goyal and Soha Ali Khan. Nushrratt Bharuccha will next be seen in the film by Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee, formerly known as Ghooskhor Pandat. The Netflix film caused controversy due to its title, which was perceived as defamation to some people. Later on, the filmmaker withdrew the title amid the criticisms and guidelines issued by India's Supreme Court.

The film was revealed at Netflix's 'Next on Netflix' event in February. Other than Nushrratt Bharuccha, the cast includes Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta in important roles. The team hasn't revealed the film's title and release date as yet.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spine fracture in Bali, to undergo surgery; team plans air ambulance to Mumbai