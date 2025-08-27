Akshay Kumar's co-star, who lives like a nun, was compared to Aishwarya-Sushmita in terms of beauty Barkha made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with Akshay Kumar's film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. The film also starred Raveena Tandon and Rekha. After this, she worked in many films, including Bhoot (Ram Gopal Varma's hit film), Samay, Tera Mera Pyar and Driving Miss Palmen.

In 1994, when Aishwarya Rai won the title of Miss World and Sushmita Sen won the title of Miss Universe, another beautiful face was attracting everyone's attention. This face is known by the name Barkha Madan.

Born in Punjab, Barkha also participated in the Miss India contest. Even though she could not win the title, she definitely gave a tough competition to Aishwarya and Sushmita. Later, she won the title of Miss Tourism.

Barkha Madan's entry into Bollywood

Barkha made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with Akshay Kumar's film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. Raveena Tandon and Rekha were also in this film. After this, she worked in many films, including Bhoot (Ram Gopal Varma's hit film), Samay, Tera Mera Pyar and Driving Miss Palmen.

Barkha not only made a special place in the world of acting, but also started a production house. Under whose banner she backed films like Soch Lo and Surkhaab. In the world of TV, too, she did more than 20 serials, like Ghar Ek Sapna and Saath Phere.

When Barkha Madan left the world of acting

In the year 2012, Barkha surprised everyone. At the peak of her career, she said goodbye to the glamorous world and became a Buddhist nun. She shaved her head and adopted the life of a Sadhvi.

Barkha was inclined towards spirituality since childhood. When she was 10 years old, after seeing a Buddhist monastery in Sikkim, she told her mother that she wanted to stay there. That wish remained in her mind for years.

When Barkha Madan met with Dalai Lama

Barkha told in an interview that in 2000 she met a foreign scholar in Goa, who told her about the sermons of the Dalai Lama. After this, she went to Dharamshala and decided to become a nun. 'Guruji asked me to take a decision in 24 hours and I chose the path of sanyaas,' the actress said.

Today, Barkha is living the life of a nun and says that she feels her decision is absolutely right. In an interview, she said, 'I am very happy with my decision. I don't miss Bollywood at all.'

