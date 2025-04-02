Not Anushka Sharma or Kiara Advani, but this actress first wore pastel coloured lehenga at her wedding The first female superstars of Bollywood, Karisma Kapoor wore a pink coloured lehenga at her wedding and completed the look with diamond jewellery.

Nowadays pastel coloured lehengas are the talk of the nation. Ever since Anushka Sharma's wedding lehenga went viral in 2017, the light-coloured wedding lehengas have made it to people's hearts. Not only Sharma, but several Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, Karishma Tann and Parineeti Chopra among others opted for pastel-coloured wedding lehengas and sarees. However, Anushka is not the real trendsetter for subdued coloured lehengas. An actress 14 years ahead of Sharma's wedding, ditched red coloured bridal look and opted for a pink coloured lehenga for her wedding. But who is she?

Karisma Kapoor is the real trendsetter

We are talking about one of the first female superstars of Bollywood, Karisma Kapoor. The actress wore a pink coloured lehenga at her wedding and completed the look with diamond jewellery. The heavy-loaded punjabi kaleeras, were the main attraction of her wedding look.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Karisma Kapoor a light pink coloured lehenga at her wedding

About Karisma Kapoor's married life

At the peak of her career, Karisma Kapoor tied the knot with Sanjay Kapoor. It is significant to note that Karisma was earlier marrying Amitabh Bachchan's son and actor Abhishek. They were even engaged but reportedly due to Karisma's mother's interference, the couple called it quits before their wedding. Later, from 2003 to 2016, Kapoor was wed to businessman Sanjay Kapur; the two of them had two kids together. Her life away from the spotlight receives a lot of media attention.

In an interview, Karisma opened up about the traumatic wedding and revealed that not only did Sanjay physically abuse her but even forced her to sleep with her friends. The couple was officially divorced in 2016. Karisma was given a sizable alimony. According to reports, she received Sunjay's father's Khar home and he bought bonds for his kids for Rs 14 crore, which would generate about Rs 10 lakh in income each month.

