'Told me he's a big fan, wants to gift a car': Nora Fatehi tells court in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi recorded her statement before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the MCOCA case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. During her testimony, the actress spoke about her meeting with Sukesh's wife, Leena Paulose, during a Chennai event in December 2020 and recalled how the couple offered to gift her a car.

Nora told the court that she had travelled to Chennai by flight with her entire team for the event. The arrangements were handled by employees of Exceed Entertainment. While she was getting ready, her team informed her that Leena wanted to meet her along with her family.

Recalling the meeting, Nora said that Leena entered the room with two videographers and a few other people. She had also brought some gifts and introduced herself as the owner of Nail Artistry Salon.

According to Nora's statement, Leena told her that her husband wanted to say hello and thank her for attending the event. She then called Sukesh and put the phone on speaker. During the conversation, he thanked Nora for coming, said that they were big fans of hers and expressed interest in organising more events with her in the future.

Nora further told the court that Leena mentioned they wanted to gift her a car. Sukesh also requested the actress to accept the vehicle as a gift.

After the meeting, Nora left with her team for the event, where she attended as the chief guest and judged a dance competition. She also told the court that she was handed a few envelopes at the event and was asked to give them to the parents of children with disabilities.

Nora Fatehi's statement will be recorded further on November 30.