Nora Fatehi questioned again in Rs 200 crore extortion case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Nora Fatehi was questioned again in Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to the latest update, Delhi Police EOW (Economic Offences Wing) on September 2 questioned the actress in connection with jailed conman money laundering case. Nora was asked more than 50 questions in relation to the gifts she received from Sukesh.

According to ANI, "Nora Fatehi was asked more than 50 questions - what gifts did she receive, who did she talk to, where did she meet them and so on. She was cooperating. She said she had no connection with Jacqueline Fernandez and both of them were talking to him (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) separately."

Further, Nora claimed that Sukesh's wife would call her up often. Also, the dancer-actress stated that she was not aware of Sukesh's criminal background. "She (Nora) said his wife talked to her for a nail art function & then often called her up. They gifted her a BMW & others. She (Fatehi) said she didn't know of his criminal background; also said that he (Sukesh) had conversations with her manager&cousin & very few conversations with her."

