Nora Fatehi delivers power-packed performance at FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada opening ceremony

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi delivered a high-energy performance at the Canada opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday, June 12, 2026. The performance quickly drew attention online, with fans sharing multiple clips across social media platforms.

She performed her football anthem, 'Siir Siir' with singers Vegedream and Sanjoy for the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto. The ceremony saw a large-scale stage production with several performers from different regions.

Nora Fatehi performs at FIFA 2026 World Cup opening ceremony

Videos of Nora Fatehi’s performance were shared online by fans on social media. However, in a collaboration post on Instagram with FIFA World Cup, Vegedream, and Sanjoy, the video of her performance was also shared.

In the video, she was seen dressed in an all-red outfit with cut-out detailing, while her hair was styled in her usual wavy look. She delivered an energetic performance with sharp dance moves and strong vocals. Hundreds of dancers joined her on stage.

Apart from her, artists like Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Michael Bublé, Jessie Reyez, Elyanna, Vegedream, William Prince and Sanjoy also performed.

Moreover, the Roar singer Katy Perry also performed at the United States opening ceremony in Los Angeles (LA) on Friday, June 12. She shared the stage with Anitta, Future, LISA, Rema, and Tyla.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The final match will be held on July 19, 2026.

Nora Fatehi's work front

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the silent comedy film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sohum Shah, Sharib Hashmi, and others. She also featured in the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the Kannada film KD: The Devil, which stars Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Dhruva Sarja.

She will next be seen in Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 4. Sharing the announcement, Raghava Lawrence wrote on X in October 2025, "She comes to Steal your Hearts with her Beauty and Make you Forget your Horror, Welcome on Board #TheDazzlingDiva @norafatehi to #Kanchana4! Get Ready for Mesmerising."

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