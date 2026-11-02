No balcony appearance by Shah Rukh Khan this birthday? Superstar thanks fans through Mannat screen

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has acknowledged the fans gathered outside Mannat for his 61st birthday, but this year's celebrations at his Mumbai home are taking place a little differently. With construction work continuing at the residence, the actor sent his wishes through a message displayed on the large screen installed outside the house.

The message read: "Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all. Lots of love & A big Hug."

The screen had been put up outside Mannat ahead of the birthday, displaying visuals and images from Shah Rukh’s upcoming film King. It is now carrying a message from the actor himself, giving fans a response as they gather outside his home on November 2.

Shah Rukh Khan's balcony appearance remains uncertain

It is not yet clear whether Shah Rukh will step out onto the balcony of Mannat to greet fans this year. The residence is undergoing construction, which could affect the actor’s usual birthday routine. There has been no official announcement that he will skip the appearance.

The birthday gathering outside Mannat has become an annual fixture. Every November 2, fans travel to Mumbai and assemble outside the Bandra residence, often waiting for hours for a glimpse of the actor. Shah Rukh has traditionally stepped out to acknowledge the crowd, making the balcony appearance one of the most anticipated parts of his birthday celebrations.

This time, the ongoing work at the house has raised questions about whether the tradition will continue as usual. The message on the screen, meanwhile, has given fans a way to hear from him without an appearance on the balcony.

Security arrangements outside Mannat

Security has also been tightened outside Mannat as fans gather for the celebrations. Crowds are expected at the residence, as they are every year, and arrangements have been made to manage the gathering.

Shah Rukh turned 61 on November 2. His next film, King, is directed by Siddharth Anand and is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, among others.

Also Read:

How Shah Rukh Khan earned the title King Khan: From Baadshah to Bollywood royalty | Birthday Special