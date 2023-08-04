Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Manoj Joshi among other celebs attend last rites

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Aamir Khan paid his last tribute to the late art director

Popular art director Nitin Desai died by suicide on Wednesday, August 2. His body was found at his ND Studios near Karjat. His mortal remains were taken to his studio at 2 pm today for the last rites. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the funeral on Friday and paid their final tribute to the legendary art director. Many Marathi stars were also present at the funeral including Sonali Kulkarni, Manasi Naik, and Subodh Bhave among others. Nitin Desai's children, son Siddhant and daughter Mansi bid an emotional farewell to their father.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIIn this hour of grief, Ashutosh Gowarikar was seen consoling Nitin's close friends and giving them courage.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIFilmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also present at Nitin Desai's funeral. The two have also worked together for many projects

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIManoj Joshi was present at Nitin Desai's funeral

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIActor Mukesh Rishi also attended Nitin Desai's funeral

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAamir Khan paid his last tribute to the late art director

Nitin Desai was a well-known art director in Hindi cinema, who had worked with prominent filmmakers like Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. His last venture as an art director was Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, which released in 2019. Nitin established ND Studios in Maharashtra's Karjat in 2005. Some of his popular projects include Devdas (2002), Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Dostana (2008) and Mission Kashmir (2000), among many others.

Latest Entertainment News