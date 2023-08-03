Nitin Desai dies: Last rites to take place at ND Studios after post mortem; celebs mourn | LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nitin Desai

National award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district and police are still doing the investigation. According to ANI, his body was sent for postmortem to JJ Hospital. Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge informed that Nitin's last rites will be performed at ND Studios.

Gharge said, “This morning Shri Nitin Desai's dead body was found in ND Studios. The complaint of his sudden death has been filed at Khalapur Police Station. We are doing the investigation. His family members have told us that his last rites will take place at ND Studios. His body has been taken for postmortem to JJ Hospital. Whatever devices we have found at the location including mobile phones and other stuff and electronic devices have been ceased and we are investigating them. We have also taken the statement of his caretaker and driver and doing the investigations."

