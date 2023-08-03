Thursday, August 03, 2023
     
  Nitin Desai dies: Last rites to take place at ND Studios after post mortem; celebs mourn | LIVE UPDATES
Nitin Desai dies: Last rites to take place at ND Studios after post mortem; celebs mourn | LIVE UPDATES

Art Director Nitin Desai, best known for his work in Lagaan and Jodha Akbar, has died. His final rites will be held at the ND Studio.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: August 03, 2023 6:44 IST
Nitin Desai
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nitin Desai

National award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district and police are still doing the investigation. According to ANI, his body was sent for postmortem to JJ Hospital. Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge informed that Nitin's last rites will be performed at ND Studios. 

Gharge said, “This morning Shri Nitin Desai's dead body was found in ND Studios. The complaint of his sudden death has been filed at Khalapur Police Station. We are doing the investigation. His family members have told us that his last rites will take place at ND Studios. His body has been taken for postmortem to JJ Hospital. Whatever devices we have found at the location including mobile phones and other stuff and electronic devices have been ceased and we are investigating them. We have also taken the statement of his caretaker and driver and doing the investigations."

 

Live updates :Nitin Desai suicide

  • Aug 03, 2023 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nitin Desai found hanging

    The entertainment industry is mourning the demise of four-time national award-winning art director Nitin Desai. He was found dead in his ND studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday. According to police, Desai’s body was found hanging in the Studio in Karjat. He was known for his work in Hindi and Marathi films. He worked with directors like Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

    Nitin worked as an art director in movies such as ‘Devdas’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai’, and ‘Panipat’, among others. He had won three Filmfare Awards for Best Art Direction and four National Film Awards for Best Art Direction.

