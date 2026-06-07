Nithya Menen breaks silence on Peddi controversy, shares advice for Janhvi Kapoor

New Delhi:

A debate is raging over certain scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the film Peddi, with some viewers accusing the filmmakers of objectifying the female lead character. Now South Indian actress Nithya Menen has expressed her opinion on the objectification of women in cinema.

Although she admitted that she had neither seen the film nor followed the controversy closely, Menon stressed that objectification is not limited to South Indian cinema. He argued that the problem stems from the fact that most films are commercial.

Nithya Menen on women being objectified in films

Defending the South Indian film industry, the actress said, "I don't think we can single it out and say this only happens in South Indian cinema. That's not true. I think it happens everywhere. It's a trend, and everyone follows it."

The Idli Kadai actress added that this problem stems from the increasing commercialisation of cinema. She said, "I think the root of the problem is cinema becoming too commercial. Things that are commercially successful and appeal to audiences are often replicated to achieve larger-scale success.

When asked if it was too much, she said, "Absolutely." She further added that actors should have the right to set their own boundaries and refuse scenes that make them uncomfortable.

Menon emphasised that actresses should have strong opinions and be clear about the types of roles and scenes they are willing to do. According to her, the decision about playing such characters ultimately depends on an artist's preferences and their sense of responsibility as an artist.

What is this controversy?

After Janhvi Kapoor's character in Peddi was portrayed as overly bold and glamorous, social media has raised questions about the objectification of women in cinema. The film's director has subsequently apologised and announced changes to the scenes. Following this, chats allegedly involving Janhvi Kapoor are also going viral.

For the unversed, Peddi hit the theatres on June 4 and the film is performing well at the box office.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's make-up artist backs actress amid Peddi controversy: 'She drew a professional line'