Nita Ambani honours Indian artisans in handcrafted Banarasi saree and vintage jewellery at Swadesh event Nita Ambani showcased India's royal beauty at a Swadesh event in Mumbai, in a peacock blue Banarasi saree. She completed her regal saree look with jewellery that are over 100 years old.

Nita Ambani, the founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, hosted a Swadesh event in Mumbai to promote traditional craftsmanship. She held this special gathering at the Swadesh flagship store in Eros, honouring Indian artists and artisans. On this occasion, Nita Ambani wore a 'Swadesh' peacock-blue Banarasi saree, crafted using the Kadhua weaving technique, the one known for its durability and extremely fine craftsmanship.

Several prominent celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor, were also part of this beautiful evening.

Nita Ambani's special peacock blue Banarasi saree

Nita Ambani chose a saree designed by Swadesh and paired it with a blouse designed by Manish Malhotra. The special feature of her saree was the intricate peacock designs made with meenakari work, created using traditional embroidery and weaving techniques. She looked stunning in the Swadesh peacock blue Banarasi saree. Nita Ambani paired it with a Manish Malhotra designer blouse featuring a polki border and hand-embroidered buttons with symbols of deities, which further enhanced her look.

Nita Ambani's 100-year-old jewellery

Nita Ambani completed her royal saree look with exquisite jewellery. She wore antique Kundan Polki earrings that are over 100 years old. She also wore a handmade Swadesh Jadau bird ring, which was truly eye-catching. The most special piece in her look was the 'haath phool' (hand ornament), which belongs to her mother's jewellery collection. Speaking of Nita Ambani's makeup, she opted for a dewy skin look with pink blush, light pink lipstick, and a red bindi on her forehead.

About the Swadesh event

The Swadesh online store shared Nita Ambani's look from this event on its Instagram handle on Friday, December 5. Through her attire and presence, Nita Ambani emphasised the importance of honouring India's artisans. The evening was a tribute to the country's timeless art, showcased through crafts, culture and the beauty of heritage.

