Nirmala Sitharaman tears up listening to MS Subbulakshmi's song at 110th birth anniversary event | Video

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman became emotional in Bengaluru on Wednesday, September 16, while listening to a song by legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi. A video shows Sitharaman tearing up as Subbulakshmi's song played at the event. The gathering was organised to mark the 110th birth anniversary of the iconic musician.

Nirmala Sitharaman gets emotional while listening to MS Subbulakshmi's song

A video posted online on PTI shows Sitharaman deeply engrossed in MS Subbulakshmi's music at an event organised to mark her 110th birth anniversary. She later spoke about the late Bharat Ratna awardee's contribution to music. Take a look:

Nirmala Sitharaman describes MS Subbulakshmi as the 'living soul' of Carnatic music

Speaking at the event, Sitharaman described bhakti as the "living soul" of Carnatic music. She said the tradition has been kept alive through a "magnificent confluence of languages" and India's diverse spiritual and linguistic traditions.

According to Sitharaman, bhakti has always been central to Indian Carnatic music. She also noted its influence on the Hindustani bhajan tradition. She said the bhakti tradition emerged in the South and later spread to northern parts of the country during the 12th, 13th and 14th centuries.

"So bhakti in Carnatic music is the living soul of the tradition, kept vibrant through a magnificent confluence of languages. In a single concert, the diverse linguistic and spiritual traditions flow together like rivers into the ocean," she said.

Sitharaman also remembered Subbulakshmi's rigorous training and her deep devotion to music. "Her genius rested on an unforgiving intellectual discipline," she said. Sitharaman added that Subbulakshmi always considered herself a student of music. She also recalled Subbulakshmi's rendition of the Mirabai bhajan "Hari Tum Haro" for Mahatma Gandhi. According to Sitharaman, the singer worked through the night to perfect its pronunciation before recording the hymn for him. She also quoted Gandhi as saying, "I should prefer to hear it spoken by Subbulakshmi than sung by anyone else."

Sitharaman went on to highlight Subbulakshmi's philanthropic work. The legendary singer donated her concert earnings to several charitable and cultural causes. "She gave it all for wonderful causes, noble causes," Sitharaman said. She also recalled Subbulakshmi's contributions to institutions and efforts towards the restoration of temples and cultural sites.

MS Subbulakshmi's glorious legacy

Born in Madurai on September 16, 1916, MS Subbulakshmi came from a family of traditional performing artistes. Popularly known as MS, she went on to become one of the defining voices of Carnatic vocal music in the 20th century.

Her music crossed barriers of caste, language, region and religion. It also took Indian classical music to audiences across the country and around the world.

Subbulakshmi was the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1998. She was also the first Indian musician to receive the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1974.

In 1966, she became the first Indian musician to perform at the United Nations General Assembly.

Subbulakshmi died in Chennai on December 11, 2004. She was 88.

(With inputs from PTI)

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