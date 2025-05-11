Nimrat Kaur to Anushka Sharma, know about 5 actors who are Army kids Several celebrities from Bollywood were brought up in an army environment. Read to know about five actors from the Hindi film industry who have made their mark and are Army kids.

Several celebrities in the Hindi film industry come from Army families. From Nimrat Kaur to Anushka Sharma, take a look at some well-known Bollywood actors who are proud to be Army kids.

Nimrat Kaur

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur was brought up in an army background. In a recent interview, the Airlift actress revealed that her father, Major Bhupender Singh, was martyred in a terror attack in 1994. She made her Hindi film debut with the 2012 film 'Peddlers', which was directed and written by Vasan Bala. Nimrat was last seen in the action-thriller film 'Sky Force,' and she will be next seen in the thriller drama film 'Section 84'.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who is widely known as the 'Desi Girl' in Bollywood, was born on July 18, 1982, to a family of Indian Army physicians. Her father, Capt. Dr Ashok Chopra and her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, are both Indian Army physicians. She is known for her work in films like Barfi, Bajirao Mastani and Agneepath. In her acting career, she worked in several Bollywood and Hollywood films. Priyanka was last seen in the American spy-action series 'Citadel', and she will be next seen in the action-thriller film 'Heads of State.'

Lara Dutta

Miss Universe turned actress Lara Dutta comes from an army background, as her father is retired Wing Commander LK Dutta. It is significant to note that she was the second Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title in 2000. After which, she made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film 'Andaaz' in 2003

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen also comes from an army family. Her father is a former Indian Air Force Wing Commander. For the unversed, she is the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe in 1994. Model-turned-actress Sushmita made her acting debut with the film 'Dastak' in 1996. She featured in several critically acclaimed films, including 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Biwi No 1'.

Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma comes from an army background. Her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, is an army officer. However, her mother, Ashima Sharma, is a homemaker. For the unversed, the actress made her acting debut with Aditya Chopra's film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. The actress was last seen in the music drama film 'Qala' in a guest appearance and will be next seen in the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, titled Chakda 'Xpress.

