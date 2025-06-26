Nikita Roy: Sonakshi Sinha's film postponed due to clash with Maa and Kannappa? Here's what we know Sonakshi Sinha's thriller film 'Nikita Roy' will no longer be released on June 27. The makers have postponed it a day before its release.

New Delhi:

Sonakshi Sinha's film 'Nikita Roy' got postponed a day before its release. The makers announced that the film will now be released on July 18 next month instead of June 27. Have the makers taken this decision to avoid a clash with Kajol starrer 'Maa' and Akshay Kumar's film 'Kannappa'? Let's find out.

It is better to choose a new date than to get lost in the crowd: Komal Nahta

Trade expert Komal Nahta also justified the decision of the makers. He said, 'When two big films are already decided - like 'Kannappa' and 'Maa', then there is no space left in the theatre. In such a situation, it is very difficult for any small or mid-size film to get a screen. The makers of 'Nikita Roy' did the right thing by choosing a new date instead of getting stuck in the crowd.' He further said, 'If such films are released at the right time, then they at least get a chance to make their mark. Otherwise, they completely disappear in the noise of big films.'

What did Vishek Chauhan say?

Exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said, 'Look, if many big films are releasing simultaneously, then a small film gets lost in that crowd. Therefore, it is wise to give some space to the release. But the truth is that films like 'Nikita Roy' have no recognition among the audience. There was no promotion, no buzz. I myself am a theatre owner and I am hearing about this film from you for the first time. Think, when the news did not reach me, how will it reach the general audience?'

Makers announced the new date on social media

The makers shared the information about the postponement of the film's release on their official Instagram handle. 'Friends! We are finding ourselves stuck between the release of many films and the battle for screens. On the advice of our colleagues, distributors and exhibitors, we have collectively decided to postpone the release of the film to July 18, so that we can reach more audiences. Thank you for the love the film has received so far. You will have to wait a little longer, but we promise that the wait on July 18 will definitely be worth it. See you in the theatre,' read their official note.

Let us tell you, the film is directed by Kush S Sinha and written by Pawan Kirpalani. Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar will also be seen in important roles along with Sonakshi Sinha in the film.

