Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra on her birthday, shares sweet vacation moments: 'Happy Birthday! My love…'

New Delhi:

Nick Jonas made Priyanka Chopra's birthday even more special with a heartfelt social media post. On Sunday, the singer-actor shared a romantic video from what appears to be the couple's recent vacation in Spain and penned a sweet note for his wife.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra turned 44 on July 18, 2026. She is all set to make her Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu. On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of the film unveiled Priyanka's first look as Mandakani from the film.

Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra on her birthday

Taking to Instagram, Nick posted a video that begins with a stunning view from their yacht before panning to Priyanka, who was seen smiling as she poses in a bikini and a cover-up. She was seen wearing sunglasses and a bandana, soaking in the scenic surroundings. As the camera moves closer to her, the actor flashes a smile and blows Nick a flying kiss.

Alongside the video, Nick wrote a caption in Spanish that translates to, "Happy Birthday! My love." Take a look below:

Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Priyanka and praised the couple's adorable chemistry.

Nick Jonas shares how a DM started it all with Priyanka Chopra

Singer Nick Jonas recently opened up about the first direct message (DM) he sent to Priyanka Chopra on X (formerly Twitter), offering fans a glimpse into how their love story began. During the Hey Jonas podcast, the couple recalled their very first conversation, which took place nearly a year and a half before they officially started dating in 2018.

Also Read: Nick Jonas reveals how a DM started it all with Priyanka Chopra