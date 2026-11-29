Nick Jonas recently gave fans a glimpse of his Thanksgiving celebrations with daughter Malti and other family members. However, the singer had one person missing from the festivities, his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Australia for a film shoot.

On Sunday, November 29, Nick shared a series of pictures on Instagram, offering a peek into the family's holiday celebrations. The photographs captured different moments from the gathering, including Nick playing the guitar, enjoying a festive meal and posing for a family picture with his loved ones.

Nick Jonas celebrates Thanksgiving with Malti and family

Sharing the pictures, Nick also penned a sweet note for Priyanka, expressing how much he missed her during the celebrations. He wrote, "A lot of thanks were given. Missing my jaan @priyankachopra while she’s out crushing it on set in Aus (sic)." Take a look:

The pictures also featured Nick spending quality time with his daughter Malti. One of the photographs showed him sitting at the dining table with Malti, while another offered a glimpse of the festive food spread. He also shared a family portrait featuring his loved ones, including his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas and Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra.

Internet reacts to Nick Jonas' post

Social media users and fans reacted to the post with heartfelt comments, wishing Nick a "Happy Thanksgiving". Canadian singer JP Saxe also commented, "feeling very thankful indeed (sic)." Priyanka Chopra also showed her love for the post by liking it. So far, Nick's post has received over 121K likes and thousands of comments.

Why is Priyanka Chopra in Australia?

As per reports, Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia, where she is shooting for her upcoming sci-fi action thriller, Bluefly. The film is being directed by Nimrod Antal, known for directing Predators. The project is jointly written by David Frigerio, William Eubank and Carlyle Eubank.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the second season of Citadel and pirate action-thriller The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. She is also a part of SS Rajamouli's directorial Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. The Telugu action epic is slated to hit theatres on April 7, 2027. The film is backed by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya under the banners of Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

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