Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai for Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's wedding festivities

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Nick Jonas spotted at Mumbai airport

Priyanka Chopra's husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas has finally arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding of his wife's brother, Siddharth Chopra. The pre-wedding festivities for Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth and his fiancee Neelam Upadhyaya have already begun, drawing attention from the media and fans. Nick, who was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport, is joined by his parents, Paul Kevin Jonas and Denise Miller-Jonas, who have been actively participating in the festivities.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Mumbai for the wedding, has been in the spotlight during the ongoing celebrations. On Wednesday night, the mehendi and haldi functions were held, where Priyanka was seen enjoying herself, dancing, and celebrating with her family.

Priyanka was accompanied by her in-laws, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas, both of whom looked equally stunning. Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra, was also seen at the event in a classic sherwani. He posed alongside his cousin sisters for photographers. Meanwhile, Priyanka's cousin, Mannara Chopra, showcased her mehendi and posed for the cameras as well. The pre-wedding events were filled with joy and excitement, with Priyanka sharing glimpses of the ceremonies on social media.

She posted several pictures from the Haldi ceremony, where she danced and celebrated with her loved ones. Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya has been highly anticipated. The couple became engaged in August 2024, following their Roka ceremony in April 2024.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: AR Rahman joins Ed Sheeran during Chennai concert, duo performs 'Shape of You x Urvasi' mashup

Also Read: Jurassic World Rebirth trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey embark on a mission to save humanity