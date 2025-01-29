Nick Jonas and brothers, Joe and Kevin, announce Christmas comedy movie | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO The Jonas Brothers' film will release on Disney Plus.

The Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe and Kevin, are all set reunite with Disney to produce and star in a Christmas comedy movie, which will be released during the holiday season later this year. In the film, which is currently titled Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas "face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families," as described in the logline.

See announcement teaser:

Oscar-winning director Jessica Yu will be directing the movie, which is being produced by 20th Television (a part of Disney Television Studios), with writer-producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The Jonas Brothers are producing alongside Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman, and Scott Morgan. Grammy-nominated Justin Tranter will serve as executive music producer and write original songs for the film.

The Jonas Brothers have a long history with Disney. The pop rock trio, known for hits like Year 3000, Burnin' Up, and more recently, Sucker, released their second album on Hollywood Records, a Disney-owned label. The brothers became a staple on the Disney Channel and starred in the original movies Camp Rock and its sequel, according to Variety.

They also released two more albums on Hollywood Records and led their own Disney Channel series titled Jonas. The band parted ways in 2013 but reunited six years later with Sucker.

(With ANI inputs)

