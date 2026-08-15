'Next generation will always be better': Yash tells Rajat Sharma why Toxic is for Gen Z

New Delhi:

As Toxic approaches its August 26 theatrical release, Yash has been speaking about the conversations the film hopes to start. During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma asked the actor about the criticism often directed at Gen Z, particularly around the growing presence of violence and sexual imagery in popular cinema.

Yash pushed back against the idea that younger audiences are necessarily heading in the wrong direction. He said every generation tends to view the one that follows it with some degree of concern, but argued that young people should have the freedom to form their own opinions and question established ideas.

Yash says every generation evolves

On why Gen Z is blamed when violence and vulgarity have become the formula, Yash replied, "I think the next generation will always be better. The generation that has become the past may feel the new generation has strayed. That's always a lifelong problem. But we have to understand one thing. The world belongs to the youngsters. When our time came, we did; when your time comes, you will do according to your inner voice and your freedom of speech. Vulgarity is wrong; maine kiss bhi nahin kiya hai. You all have seen it."

The actor further added, "There is, however, a line, and we know that. You have to shoot in an aesthetic way. Later, what you feel visually is the impact of cinema. That is the voice of the creator. This film has been done with an intent where emotions are very, very important. When you watch the film, you will understand. It is for Gen Z. It has conversations that you guys are having. The problems you have with the seniors, the questions that you ask from the senior generation, what's wrong with that? Why are there such fixed rules? Whatever your thoughts are, they are the primal aspects of this film."

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash in the lead role. The film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Yash plays dual characters, Raya and Rumi, in the film.

Toxic has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and is therefore intended for adult audiences. The film has been made in Kannada and English and is scheduled to release worldwide on August 26, 2026. It is expected to release in multiple languages across India.

Watch the full interview here:

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