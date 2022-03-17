Netflix announces return of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's comedy series Servant of The People

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NETFLIX Servant of The People stars Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ever since the war between Russia and Ukraine is going on, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's former profession as a comedian and actor has been of huge interest among people. One of his most popular shows is the satirical comedy Servant of The People, in which he plays the role of the President of Ukraine. Now, this show is available on Netflix.

The streamer announced recently that Servant of The People is back on Netflix. "You asked and it’s back! Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral (sic)," read a Twitter post from Netflix.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Netflix had the series as part of its library from 2017 to 2021. Now it is back again. However, this show is made available for Netflix US subscribers. It has three seasons. It is created by Zelenskyy and also starred him. One of the screenwriters on this show is his wife Olena Zelenska.

In a classic case of fiction prefacing reality, Zelensky plays the lead character, Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko, an absent-minded high school history teacher who is elected President of Ukraine after his profane rant about corruption in the country is recorded by one of his students, who uploads the footage to YouTube and turns him into an Internet sensation.

Holoborodko's students launch a crowdfunding campaign for his candidacy in Ukraine's presidential race against his wishes, eventually propelling him to political victory.

