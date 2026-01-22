Neha Singh Rathore, folk singer, served notice over alleged remarks on PM Modi Varanasi Police have issued a notice to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore in connection with a 2025 case over her alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The notice has been issued as part of the chargesheet process, police said.

Varanasi Police have issued a notice to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore in connection with a case registered in 2025 over her alleged objectionable remarks against PM Narendra Modi, with an official confirming the development on Thursday.

The notice, according to police, is part of the procedural steps being taken as the case moves closer to the chargesheet stage. The matter continues to draw attention due to Rathore’s public profile and the political nature of the allegations.

Notice against Neha Singh Rathore issued

Lanka police station in-charge Rajkumar Sharma said that a case against Neha Singh Rathore had been registered in 2025 for allegedly making derogatory comments about the Prime Minister, as per PTI. He added, "A notice has been issued to her on Wednesday as part of the process of filing the chargesheet in the case," stressing that the action followed standard legal procedure.

Police officials have maintained that the notice was issued strictly in accordance with the law and is directly linked to the case registered last year, reiterating that there is no deviation from due process in the matter.

Neha Singh Rathore reacts, separate probe underway

Reacting to the notice, Neha Singh Rathore took to X (formerly Twitter), and claimed that after being summoned earlier by the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, personnel from the Lanka police station in Varanasi had also reached her residence. In her post, she wrote, "The amount of effort and speed being used to harass me, I wish the same effort and speed had been shown in delivering justice to the daughter from Patna," adding, "This is how daughters are being 'saved'-shame."

Separately, Rathore is also under investigation by the Lucknow police following a complaint related to a social media post on the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 tourists were killed. An FIR in that case was lodged on April 27, after which she challenged the complaint in court and received interim protection from arrest from the Supreme Court on January 7, as multiple legal threads continue to converge around the singer.

