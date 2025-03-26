Neha Kakkar gets trolled for arriving late at Melbourne concert, Tony Kakkar reacts The audience targeted Neha Kakkar for arriving late for her concert in Melbourne. Neha's brother Tony Kakkar took to his Instagram stories to react to the incident.

One of the most followed Indian singers on Instagram, Neha Kakkar grabbed attention when a video of her Melbourne concert went viral on social media, where she was seen crying. The singer arrived three hours late for the concert, for which the audience criticised and booed her. Later, the singer was spotted getting emotional and crying on stage. Now these videos have gone viral on social media and it was followed by Neha's brother and singer and musician Tony Kakkar sharing two cryptic posts on social media.

Tony raised questions on the public in the post

Tony Kakkar has shared a post on his Instagram. One of the posts read, 'Artists should stay within limits but what about the public?' Now even though Tony has not mentioned any incident in the post, it is clear that he took a jibe at the Melbourne audience.

Tony Kakkar's second post

Shortly before this post, Tony shared another post on his Instagram, in which he mentioned a hypothetical situation and asked who would be blamed for it when a person is invited to a city without proper arrangements. 'Suppose I invite you to an event in my city and take full responsibility for the arrangements on myself. Booking your hotel, car, picking you up from the airport and ticket. Now imagine that when you reach there, you find that nothing is booked. There is no car to receive you at the airport, no hotel is booked and no ticket. Who should be blamed in such a situation?' the singer-composer wrote.

With this post, Tony wrote in the caption, 'I have a question, not for anyone, just a question. Imaginary.' Of course, Neha's brother did not mention any incident nor has he mentioned anyone, but after Neha's video went viral, both these posts of Tony are attracting people's attention and people are linking it to the same incident.

