Neha Dhupia, Mira Rajput to launch walkathon for moms-to-be

Actress Neha Dhupia and actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput will launch a short distance walkathon for pregnant women here on February 23. This one-kilometre walk is organised with the purpose to inspire moms-to-be to take #BiglittleSteps towards a whole new world of becoming a mother. The Pregathon focuses on encouraging them to discover the importance of self-love and stay fit throughout their pregnancy.

"From the moment you find out that you are going to be a mother, it is a natural instinct to feel overprotective for your child and you tend to put yourself second.

"I still remember during my fifth month, before doing anything, I would ask myself 'Is this good for my baby?' However, in the process, I never asked myself what I really needed or should be doing for myself," said Neha.

She realised this during the healing period that self-love is an extremely essential part of the journey and every mother should be mindful of the same.

"You need to be in good health and in a good space to be able to take care of your child once he/she is born. I am really happy that Bio-Oil is taking a step towards helping expectant mothers realise they should along with the baby, also look out and love themselves - eat right, exercise, get adequate rest and generally do what makes them happy," she added.

Mira, a mother of two, shared: "During my pregnancy, I realised I would forget to look after myself and understood the importance of self-care the second time around, like eating right, exercising and doing things that just make you happy."

"I urge all expectant mothers to come and take big little steps towards self-care and join me for this walk," she added.

